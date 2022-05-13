READING, Pa. - A lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Berks County.
According to a release from Lottery Media Relations, the jackpot-winning ticket sold at the Rite Aid on North 6th St. in Reading.
The winning ticket is a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash. The May 12 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-15-17-22-28, to win $350,000 less withholding.
Rite Aid earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the media release reports.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.
Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.