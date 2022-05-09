READING, Pa. – Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt said he always knew he wanted to be a firefighter.
"I've been in and around the Reading Fire Department my entire life," he said.
The department, he said, is like a brotherhood with a number of family ties.
His father was with the department for years, as well as his cousins.
During Monday night's Reading City Council Meeting, Stoudt was formally sworn in as fire chief, in front of family and fellow firefighters.
"All in all, mostly my entire life was built around the firehouse," said Chief Stoudt.
He grew up on South Fifth Street in Reading, next to what was the Liberty Fire Company.
At the age of 13, he was part of a program in Reading similar to the junior firefighter one before becoming a volunteer firefighter at age 18.
"From the time I was born, I knew I wanted to be a fireman, and that's all I ever wanted to do," he said.
Five years later, Stoudt was hired as a career firefighter, ultimately becoming a lieutenant.
"When I was hired, I was just so ecstatic to be a firefighter," Stoudt said.
Now he will be at the helm, after his cousin, former Fire Chief William Stoudt, retired in April.
His cousin said of his replacement, "I have the utmost confidence that he'll take this department to the next step."
The new fire chief said his vision for the department is to have things proceed as his cousin had things going. Getting grants and adding manpower are part of that.
"I'm proud and humbled to be in this position," Stoudt said.
"I'm just looking forward to doing my best at the job and continuing with being the leader of what I feel is a great fire department," he added.