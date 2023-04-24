WEST READING, Pa.- It was humble beginnings growing up in India for present-day chairman and CEO of Customers Bank Jay Sidhu.

After decades of success in the financial industry in the United States, first growing Sovereign Bank from a small institution to a Fortune 500 company, then transforming what is now Customers Bank from a struggling institution to its present-day success; Sidhu wanted to share his experiences to inspire others, so he wrote a book.

"I talk about my personal life, my professional life, and my views on what it takes to succeed and then also talking about my philosophy of life," said Sidhu.

In the book titled 'Never, Ever, Ever Give Up,' Sidhu shares stories of setbacks, opportunities and wonderful experiences but also what it takes to achieve your goals.

"Number one is you must be clear about your vision or your dream of what you want to be, whether it's for your personal life or business life," Sidhu said. "Number two is that you must have an authentic self-assessment. You must know what's going on inside your company, and if it's for yourself, you must be authentic."

He lists doing the best you can at whatever you're trying to do and being a constant learner as two other top qualities on the road to success.

Sidhu is hoping to share his message with young people through his book. His goal is to reach at least 500,000 in the first year.

"I want to share my story to inspire, especially those who are underprivileged," said Sidhu. "Don't ever lose sight that you can achieve your dreams here in America."

All of the proceeds from the book will go to charity and Sidhu is also looking to give some scholarships to young people who are the first generation in their family to go to college.