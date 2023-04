READING, Pa. - Jazz Fest was helping the community Friday night.

Frank Vignola held his Birdland Guitar Night show at the Miller Center for the Arts in Reading.

Guests were asked to make a $20 donation at the door to the West Reading Disaster Relief fund for victims of the R.M. Palmer explosion.

You can also donate at Adam Hawley's West Coast Groove concert at the DoubleTree.

That show is at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.