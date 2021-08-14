READING, Pa. - From the Santander Performing Arts Center to the Doubletree Hotel and across Berks County, the 30th edition of the Berks Jazz Fest is underway.

This is the 30th year of the Berks Jazz Fest.

Veasly Unscripted performed Saturday at the Double Tree Hotel. They are just one of the many acts playing throughout Berks County during the festival. 

Berks Jazz Fest runs through August 22nd. Shows are happening at various venues around the county.

You can find a full schedule at berksjazzfest.com.

