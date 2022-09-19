MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A man who has dedicated decades of his life to advancing Rodale Institute's mission of growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement is planning to step aside in the new year.

The institute's board of directors announced Monday that Jeff Moyer will retire as its chief executive officer in the spring and transition to CEO emeritus, a position that will allow him to continue supporting and advising the Maxatawny Township nonprofit.

"The regenerative organic movement and Rodale Institute would not be where it is today without the leadership of Jeff Moyer," Maya Rodale and Roberta Lang, co-chairs of the board of directors, said in a news release. "His tireless dedication to the study, practice, and advocacy of regenerative organic agriculture has helped countless farmers transition to organic practices, which has led to healthier soil, healthier food, healthier people, and a healthier planet."

Moyer joined Rodale in 1976 and spent 39 years as farm manager/director of the Maxatawny Township-based nonprofit. In 2015, he was appointed executive director, and five years later, he was named CEO.

Moyer is credited with conceptualizing and popularizing a Rodale-invented tractor attachment dubbed the "roller crimper," which is used to no-till organic agriculture to reduce soil erosion, improve soil health, and increase biodiversity.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to work alongside so many great people that make up the organic and regenerative organic community," Moyer said. "Being able to positively impact individual lives and the planet as a whole has made every day of the past 46 years a true joy."

1:29 +2 Rodale CEO tells Congress 'America's food system is broken' Jeff Moyer said Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine has exposed dangerous cracks and frailties in the global food systems and supply chains.

Last week, Moyer traveled to Capitol Hill to testify before the U.S. House Agriculture Committee about the country's current state of agriculture. He told the panel that "America's food system is broken" and that "regenerative organic agriculture is our path forward."

Moyer said action must be taken to improve soil health, which is the foundation for successful farming.

Rodale's board said it will retain an executive search firm to select a new CEO.

"While Jeff is irreplaceable," Rodale and Lang said in their joint statement, "he has assembled a stellar team and we are confident that together we will ensure a smooth transition for the organization and find the next great leader for Rodale Institute."