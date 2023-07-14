READING, Pa. - For the first time since 2019, The Jehovah's Witness Convention is back in Berks County.

Friday was the start of three weekends of conventions at the Santander Arena in Reading.

About 3,000 people were on hand for the day's events.

Many in attendance are from Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and central Pennsylvania.

This is the first time the convention was held in-person since organizers moved to a virtual format during the pandemic.

The theme this year is "Exercise Patience."

The convention continues through Sunday, and more sessions are planned over the next two weekends.