MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Muhlenberg Township-based Clover Farms Dairy said a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land Dairy out of Florence, New Jersey will acquire its assets and operations.

"I knew for some time that Clover Farms owners were interested in retiring and passing along the business," said State Sen. Judy Schwank, D 11th District. "So I was very interested to hear that they have reached an agreement with a buyer."

Clover Farms products are sold not only in Berks County but also in much of Eastern Pennsylvania as well as other states. The company said both groups are working diligently to close the deal, which is expected to take two months.

"My concerns at the outset were, would the business still stay in Berks County and would our Berks County dairy farmers still have a local plant to ship their milk to," said Schwank.

The company said the transaction will secure Clover Farms' operations into the future as a strong regional dairy processor providing hundreds of jobs locally and keeping it a stable market for its independent farmer network.

"For those of us that like to buy local food products, it is really important to have our Clover Farms milk and most certainly that Clover Farms Icy Tea, that's also a product that a lot of people love in Berks County and beyond," said the senator.

Schwank is the minority chair of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. She said Pennsylvania is concerned about losing milk processors, so much so that the state recently passed legislation offering tax incentives to milk processors who come here.