LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — After a half-century of opening people's hearts and souls, the Jesuit Center for Spiritual Growth at Wernersville will be closing its doors on Aug. 15.
Its sprawling, green grounds in Lower Heidelberg Township have long served as a safe haven for spiritual retreat. The decision was made in May 2020 to shut down the retreat, citing financial challenges.
"For the last 50 years, the Jesuit Center for Spiritual Growth has been a retreat house where men and women of all walks of life and various religious traditions could go to encounter God," said Christine Eberle, a frequent guest speaker at the center. "It has been a place of pilgrimage, I would say, for many people."
Eberle has been going to the center for 34 years, many of those years as a guest speaker.
"I hope that the property as a whole continues to be a place of warmth and hospitality that somehow honors all that has gone before," said Eberle.
Officials with Lower Heidelberg Township told 69 News there are ongoing negotiations, but they're not sure what the outcome will be. They said they hope to be able to share more information with the public at the supervisors' next meeting on Aug. 16. While Jesuit retreats remain in New Jersey, Maryland, and Massachusetts, for some, this part of Berks County will live on forever.
"As heartbroken as I am to say goodbye to the place," said Eberle, "I know that everything important is on the inside of me and of everybody else who has dwelled there and retreated there and loved that place."