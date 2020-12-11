READING, Pa. – As the sun set Thursday evening, Jewish families across Berks County lit the first candle in the menorah, marking the start of Hanukkah.
“It's a very special time of year; it's a festival of lights,” said Jacob Gurwitz, a member of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom in Wyomissing.
Gurwitz says Hanukkah isn't about eight nights of gifts, but rather about celebrating an ancient miracle.
"In restoring the temple after a war, there was one night's worth of oil to light the sacred flame,” said Gurwitz.
However, the flame burned far longer than one night.
"It was four days' ride to get a replacement oil and four days back, so a total of eight days. The one night's worth of oil lasted for eight days, and that's what celebrating Hanukkah ultimately is — celebrating that miracle,” said Gurwitz.
Hanukkah is celebrated with prayers, traditional foods like latkes, and the dreidel game for children.
This year, though, Gurwitz says gatherings will be virtual or much smaller.
"Most families are trying to keep it close to the vest just to make sure everyone's safe," he said.
There will also be some community events around the area. Reading's official menorah is in place in Penn Square and will be lit on Saturday, the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks is hosting a Hanukkah Lantern Walk that same night, and there's a drive-through menorah lighting on Sunday.
This year, an age-old holiday is getting a true 2020 twist without diminishing the significance of the festival.
“It fundamentally celebrates a miracle that happened a long time ago,” said Gurwitz.