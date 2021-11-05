WYOMISSING, Pa. - If you're anywhere near Warwick Road in Wyomissing this Sunday, you'll be sure to smell some amazing food.
Last year COVID caused some changes to the annual Jewish Food Festival, but this year, they're putting some favorites back on the menu.
"I felt it was very important to keep it going somehow some way," said Chef Eric Shocket.
COVID-19 could not stop Chef Eric from making sure the annual Jewish Food Festival still went on without a hitch.
"I mean there were a whole lot of people who said I don't know if we can do it, well if you want to do it you can do it," Shocket said.
And they sure did. The fundraiser might not look the same as years past, when folks gathered at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom to enjoy the great food. Instead, these volunteers cook everything and take the orders. Then on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. cars will pull up and get the food to go.
"Slowly you know we went from COVID and this is a sense of normalcy for them where they get to have these home-cooked meals, these traditional meals of Jewish food," said volunteer Eloy Jaimes, who has helped cook the food for the past five years.
"With COVID now people are still happy, they're still happy to come in and grab their food just to be a part of it and it's great," Shocket said.
This year, Chef Eric's famous Matzah Ball Soup is back. So even if you did not pre-order, there are 90 of these containers that you can still snap up, but do not wait until the last minute.
"Make sure you get here and get here fast because there will be a line but it will be worth the wait," Jaimes said.
"I said you know you go to a Jewish Festival ya gotta have a Matzah Ball Soup right?" said Shocket.
Well, of course you do! And you also gotta have 1200 pounds of brisket, 140 pounds of corned beef, and 300 pounds of the chef's amazing apple sauce that takes a whole lotta love to make.
"60 pounds of apples, throw in about 10 cups of water, then throw in some cinnamon and sugar, not gonna tell you how much because if I did then you'd know my recipe!" said Shocket.
And with $30,000 already in pre-order sales, COVID could not keep them down.
If you'd like to buy some of the food they'll be selling to people who did not order ahead of time, you need to go early.
The address is 555 Warwick Drive, Wyomissing, PA 19610.