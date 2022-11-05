WYOMISSING, Pa. -- The 22nd Annual Jewish Food Festival Drive-Thru is returning to Berks County.

It's happening Sunday in the parking lot of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom.

That's in the 500 block of Warwick Drive in Wyomissing.

The menu includes favorites like brisket, New York Deli sandwiches, matzah ball soup and apple cake.

Organizers say they're also looking to spread a message of unity and education.

"I think the more that we work together and the more that we see each other for who we really are rather than just what our religion is or what the color of our skin is to know that we are all together," said Laurie Waxler, community volunteer.

People can pick up food from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Only cash will be accepted for payment.