READING, Pa. - A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take the stage in Reading for one night only. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at the Santander Performing Arts Center on November 21st.
As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, Joan Jett has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 14th 10:00 a.m. and are available online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the box office at the Santander Arena.
The box office is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. and is located at 136 North 6th Street in Reading.