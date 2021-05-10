READING, Pa. - A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a County Music group will both take the stage in Reading. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at the Santander Performing Arts Center on November 21st. Little Big Town will hold concerts in October.
As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, Joan Jett has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 14th 10:00 a.m.
Little Big Town will return to Reading for two intimate performances on October 8th and 9th.
The AMA Award-winning group first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.”
Tickets for these two shows will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 14th and 10:00 a.m.
Tickets for the Little Big Town and Joan Jett and are available online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the box office at the Santander Arena.
The box office is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. and is located at 136 North 6th Street in Reading.