TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Dieffenbach's Potato Chips in Tulpehocken Township is looking for some additional helping hands.

"We're family-owned, third generation," said Amy Finnegan, Dieffenbach's recruiter. "We are a smaller business. We have a plant here in Womelsdorf and we also have one in Bethel."

The company sells its potato chips in grocery stores and supplies large retailers.

Finnegan is gearing up for a job fair at the company's plant in Tulpehocken Township this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

"You can see what we're all about here," she said. "The factory store will be open."

The company said multiple full-time production jobs are available, all of which come with benefits.

"We have entry-level on up positions available," said Finnegan.

Like many other companies have experienced, Dieffenbach's said recruiting coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge. Finnegan said the company is exploring multiple avenues.

"We're on Indeed. We have social media, and we have advertising everywhere," she said.

The company said it offers incentives, like a referral program where employees can earn up to an additional $1,000 depending on how long they stay with the company.

Finnegan also said employees can be promoted within the company.

