READING, Pa. - Dozens of local businesses will take part Monday in a job fair for people with criminal records who want to re-enter the workforce.

Berks Connections Pretrial Services will host the fair at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading.

The fair is open to anyone who is on probation or parole, as well as those with prior involvement in criminal justice matters.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.