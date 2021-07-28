READING, Pa.- Music, food and mingling made it easy for people heading out to the 'Fresh Start' job fest Wednesday.
"I think this is wonderful the way it's laid out. Everybody talks to you and tells you what's going on, all the opportunities you can have," says Debbie Bertolet who recently moved back to the area and is looking for a job.
Christina Talarico helped coordinate the job fair for some of her clients like Imperium and others looking to add new members to their workforce.
"They're organizations which support such good causes," says Talarico. "The Children's Home of Reading is youth. Supportive Concepts is people with intellectual disabilities, and we really just want to get people back to work."
With entertainment and yard games it wasn't your traditional job fair, but job seekers were still able to meet potential employers, fine tune their resumes and even apply for jobs on the spot.
"We already got some really great candidates," says Talarico. "There's some people that are excited that are already being hired."
Talarico says some of the employers recently raised pay rates to be more competitive, others were looking to bring in fresh talent to staff positions throughout Pennsylvania and even in some other states.
"It's not just you're going to get a job," says Talarico. "There's a lot of great pay raises out there right now, but this kind of job is a career in caring, and you're going to make a difference in people's lives."