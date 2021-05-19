Fielding wins 2021 Berks primary bid for coroner
John Fielding | Facebook

READING, Pa. | John Fielding holds the lead over his two opponents in the Republican race for Berks County coroner. 

Fielding has won approximately 11,069 votes thus far, for now just narrowly beating his fellow Republican opponent Ronald Peters at 9,922 votes. The third opponent, Republican James Wilson, lost to Fielding by nearly 5,000 votes.

In the general election, Fielding would run against incumbent Democrat Jonn Hollenbach, who took home approximately 18,239 votes after the primary election, numbers indicate so far.

These results are as of now incomplete and unofficial. Berks County is reporting 91% of polling in their precincts, and complete, unofficial results will be posted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, on the Berks County website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.