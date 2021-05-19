READING, Pa. | John Fielding holds the lead over his two opponents in the Republican race for Berks County coroner.
Fielding has won approximately 11,069 votes thus far, for now just narrowly beating his fellow Republican opponent Ronald Peters at 9,922 votes. The third opponent, Republican James Wilson, lost to Fielding by nearly 5,000 votes.
In the general election, Fielding would run against incumbent Democrat Jonn Hollenbach, who took home approximately 18,239 votes after the primary election, numbers indicate so far.
These results are as of now incomplete and unofficial. Berks County is reporting 91% of polling in their precincts, and complete, unofficial results will be posted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, on the Berks County website.