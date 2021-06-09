SHILLINGTON, Pa. | The John Paul II Center for Special Learning (JPII) held a private graduation ceremony on Monday, June 7 honoring two students.
The members of the JPII class of 2020 include Jayden Silva, son of Jennifer Silva, in Reading, and Jeremy Smith, son of Stephen and Suzanne Smith, in Shillington.
The ceremony included a number of celebratory events, the school said. Some of these include music by Susan Kaczmarek, the Liturgical Music Coordinator, readings by Rene Berkhammer, the Secondary Classroom 3 teacher, and presentations of diplomas and a blessing from Mary Adams, the school principal.
“Despite being a more abbreviated ceremony than usual, it was important for us to be able to gather family members and staff to celebrate the accomplishments of our two graduates as they begin the next chapter of their lives. They have each worked very hard to achieve this milestone, especially this school year, and we wish them many blessings as they continue on their journey in life,” says Principal Adams.