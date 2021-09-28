SHILLINGTON, Pa. — Multi-Pulitzer Prize-winning writer John Updike had his humble beginnings in Berks County. Now, his childhood home in Shillington is about to open as a museum and be dedicated as a state historic site.
"He lived here from the time he was born until he was 13," said Sue Guay, the director of the John Updike Childhood Museum, an affiliate of the American Writers Museum. "When he left this house, it really bothered him; this is where he learned to become a writer."
The author's childhood home was the inspiration for a lot of Updike's writing. Several of his works specifically incorporated parts of the house and the community.
He often spoke of his love of Pennsylvania.
"It is a place where I entered life, and the area around Shillington and Reading provided almost all of my impressions of life until I was 18 years old," he once said. "Though I left Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania has never left me."
The restoration of the home of his youth was a labor of love that took many hands, heads and hearts to make it special and ready to share with the public.
Symbols and items from his early life, his literary journey and his lifelong evolution adorn the rooms.
"There were lots of things that happened in this house," Guay said, "and it's fascinating from a psychological point of view, because his personality and his desires to do good for humans through the fine arts were established in this house."
The museum is located at 117 Philadelphia Ave. in Shillington. The grand opening will follow a ceremony to dedicate a Pennsylvania historical marker at 1 p.m.