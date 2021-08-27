Former Reading Mayor Joe Kuzminski

READING, Pa. — Reading is mourning the death of a former leader.

Former Mayor Joseph "Joe" Kuzminski died Thursday. He was 94.

Kuzminski worked for two decades in city government, first as a member of the city council from 1960 until 1976, and then as Reading's 76th mayor from 1976 until 1980.

The city's current mayor, Eddie Morán, said Kuzminski was not only a dedicated public servant but a fixture in the community who will be sorely missed.

"His legacy of public service will continue for quite some time as he built up decades of respect and admiration in every corner of Reading," Morán said in a statement released by his office Friday afternoon.

In 2008, Kuzminski was appointed to the Reading Area Water Authority's board, where he served for five years.

"Joe was highly involved in local government in many areas and always dedicated to the improvement of our community with his dignity, focus, and strong ethical fortitude," said Reading City Council President Jeff Waltman. "While we are deeply saddened by Joe's passing, we are also grateful for his long life and his service to the City he dearly loved."

Morán has ordered flags at City Hall to be flown at half-staff in Kuzminski's memory.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.