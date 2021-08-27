READING, Pa. — Reading is mourning the death of a former leader.
Former Mayor Joseph "Joe" Kuzminski died Thursday. He was 94.
Kuzminski worked for two decades in city government, first as a member of the city council from 1960 until 1976, and then as Reading's 76th mayor from 1976 until 1980.
The city's current mayor, Eddie Morán, said Kuzminski was not only a dedicated public servant but a fixture in the community who will be sorely missed.
"His legacy of public service will continue for quite some time as he built up decades of respect and admiration in every corner of Reading," Morán said in a statement released by his office Friday afternoon.
In 2008, Kuzminski was appointed to the Reading Area Water Authority's board, where he served for five years.
"Joe was highly involved in local government in many areas and always dedicated to the improvement of our community with his dignity, focus, and strong ethical fortitude," said Reading City Council President Jeff Waltman. "While we are deeply saddened by Joe's passing, we are also grateful for his long life and his service to the City he dearly loved."
Morán has ordered flags at City Hall to be flown at half-staff in Kuzminski's memory.
Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.