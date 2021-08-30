WEST READING, Pa. — A junior Girl Scout has found a special way to honor her late grandfather while helping others at the same time.
10-year-old Emily West of Maryland worked with Tower Health's McGlinn Cancer Institute and Reading Hospital Foundation to create 127 "bags of love" for patients undergoing chemotherapy.
She dedicated her junior bronze award project to her grandfather, Craig Sands, who lost his battle with lung cancer last November.
"My PopPop was my best friend and I miss him," Emily said. "I wanted to do something that would help cancer patients. I had helped my mom put together handbags filled with personal care items for women who were homeless and/or leaving abusive relationships and I thought we could do something similar."
Emily and her mom created an online wish list of items, including hand sanitizer and lotion, tissues, sunscreen, pens, crackers, and hard candies, and within two days, she was receiving donations from across the country, including from many in Berks County.
"I wanted the bags to go to patients at the McGlinn Cancer Center because that's where my PopPop got the best care to help him with his fight against cancer," Emily said. "I am excited for my parents, grandmother, uncle, and aunt to be here too to help honor my PopPop."
The Reading Hospital Foundation added a "Blanket of Hope" to each bag.
"We are so grateful to the entire West family and were honored to be a part of their tribute to Mr. Sands," said Katherine Thornton, the foundation's president. "This donation is the perfect example of the impact we can make for our patients when we work together."