MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Descendants of those buried in the Kemp Family Cemetery in Maxatawny Township and Indiana-based Duke Realty now have 30 more days to find a path forward.
"Duke Realty has asked for a continuance on the hearing to determine whether they had standing to be able to continue to fight for the cemetery," said Pennsylvania state Sen. Judy Schwank.
The descendants' lawyers agreed with the continuance, according to Schwank, who said she remains cautiously optimistic that both sides can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.
"I believe that the realty company was fairly far along in their development plans, so certainly to step back and say let's wait, let's take a breather here," Schwank said.
Duke Realty officials recently said in a statement that they're working with township, county and state agencies to ensure the company meets all the requirements, and they're aware of the sensitivity surrounding the situation.
Schwank recently visited the cemetery with some descendants of those who are buried there.
"It's in remarkably good shape, has been maintained and very obvious that there are recognizable names in the graveyard," said Schwank.
So those remains long at rest will stay for the time being, as the cemetery's future will now return to the courtroom on June 2.
“It's a piece of our Berks County history," Schwank said, "so I understand why the descendants are so adamant that this needs to remain where it goes from here."