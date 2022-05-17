READING, Pa. - Berks County election workers are running into "widespread" problems with the county's new electronic poll books and now the polls will remain open late.
The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has issued an order extending poll hours for all Berks County precincts until 9 p.m. following a joint petition filed by counsel for both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will cast a traditional ballot. Voters who arrive at a polling location after 8 p.m., but by 9 p.m., must vote by provisional ballot, per federal law.
This order does not affect the County’s two drop boxes for mail-in ballots. Those drop boxes will be closed at 8 p.m.
The county received several reports of the electronic poll books, which are used to sign in, not working, said Stephanie Weaver, public relations for Berks County.
The electronic poll books were used at several locations in the fall election, but Tuesday's primary is the first election with all precincts using the new machines.
