READING, Pa. — COVID-19 put many businesses through the ringer, and restaurants were among the hardest hit. Some folded during the pandemic; others strategized to stay afloat.
"It felt like the world was coming to an end," said Judy Henry, owner of Judy's on Cherry in Reading. "It was a very, very frightening time."
Last March, when the onset of COVID in the community started shutting down restaurants, Henry closed her doors on a very uncertain future and, as weeks turned into months, she didn't know if she'd ever reopen.
"We ended up closing on the 15th of March and not reopening until the 23rd of September," Henry said.
Only once she could have indoor dining at 50% capacity plus takeout did she think it was feasible to open back up.
During the months the restaurant was closed, it made changes, like installing barriers and placing dummies at tables to enforce social distancing. She also installed a state-of-the-art air filtration that uses ultraviolet light to scrub the air.
"It's like a hospital-grade air that's being returned to the dining area," Henry said.
The changes were an investment.
"[It was] somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000," she said, "which for a small business and during a pandemic, when we were so suddenly shut down and left with a lot of product that went to waste, and a lot of unpaid bills for inventory that we weren't going to be able to use, was a huge chunk of change."
Things get better day by day, but Henry said it will be a while before business is thriving again.
"It was frightening," Henry shared, "but it's also been a very gratifying time and a time that really reassured us that we were still doing something that people in the community had missed."