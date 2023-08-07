SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Local Berks County restaurant Juliana’s will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) later this month.

Popular dishes from the Spring Township Italian eatery, known for its pizza, pasta and hot and cold sandwiches, will be highlighted.

The episode will also feature an interview with owner Frank Lapuma about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

Lapuma, known as “The Pizza Boss”, has a large TikTok following where he reviews other pizza restaurants, highlights his own menu and shows off his pizza-making skills.

A former schoolhouse, the building had been home to numerous restaurants over the years before Lapuma opened Juliana’s in 2018.

The episode's premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on ABR’s website.