SPRING TWP., Pa. – A popular Italian restaurant received conditional final approval from the Spring Township Planning Commission Thursday night.
Juliana's Restaurant got the OK on its land development plans to relieve congestion and parking difficulties at its 776 Fritztown Road property.
In other news, the R. Weller II subdivision received conditional approval of revised final plans and an extension to Sept. 21 to re-submit with engineers' changes.
The planning commission also gave conditional approval to the preliminary land development plans for Lilyfield Mini-Storage located at Fritztown Road and Wernersville Road. Also, the commissioners approved a revised variance request to reduce the rear setback from 50 feet to 40 feet.
A variance request to build an addition to the rear of 2028 Buckman Ave. and adjust the rear setback from 30 feet to 23 feet was approved. Member George Stuck III noted that the rear of the property abuts Drexelwood Park, so there would be no incursion into a neighboring home.
In addition, the planning commission reviewed without taking action a sketch plan for a subdivision consisting of two lots at 102 Mail Route Road. Jim Moll, township engineer, expressed concern that the property was too steep to build the planned right-of-way to the lots.