WYOMISSING, Pa. - The borough of Wyomissing was bustling with American pride Monday morning as the annual 4th of July parade wove through the streets.
"It just makes you want to say 'God Bless America'," says Fred Levering, the Mayor of Wyomissing.
Levering says the borough's 4th of July parade is more than just a tradition. "Now we have this wonderful community gathering here at the Stone House. You got kids selling hot dogs and a pie eating contest," says Levering. "It's just such a piece of Americana that we're very proud to host."
As a deep-rooted community event, many grew up attending the patriotic celebration.
"Growing up we were on the bikes, dogs, tennis, strollers and probably just walking," says Katie Ungurean who attended the parade with her 2-month-old baby and husband, Ben.
"It's festive, it's community, it's cool," says Ben Ungurean.
The Hollinger family have been long-time participants in the Wyomissing 4th of July Parade. Diane helped organize it for 25 years as the borough's recreation director.
"I love this parade and it's really grown," says Diane Hollinger.
"We had 7 children go through the school system here and participate in the parade," says Kent Hollinger.
"We did bike decorating; we did float making."
Mayor Levering says this year looks like it may have been the largest crowd they've had.
"It's inspiring," says Levering. "When we start out at Wyomissing and go up a little bit of a hill on Cleveland Ave. and you crest that hill and you see these crowds stretched out in front of you and all the color and crowds waving flags."