American Flag

READING, Pa. | Mayor Eddie Moran of Reading has signed an order making Juneteenth a holiday in the city on Tuesday.

Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day, and it commemorates June 19, 1865.

This holiday marks the day that Union soldiers informed slaves in Galveston, Texas that they had been freed more than two years earlier.

Reading's declaration treats June 19, 2021, as a City Holiday. It will be observed on Friday, with a day off for all non-essential City employees, according to City officials.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.