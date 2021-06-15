READING, Pa. | Mayor Eddie Moran of Reading has signed an order making Juneteenth a holiday in the city on Tuesday.
Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day, and it commemorates June 19, 1865.
This holiday marks the day that Union soldiers informed slaves in Galveston, Texas that they had been freed more than two years earlier.
Reading's declaration treats June 19, 2021, as a City Holiday. It will be observed on Friday, with a day off for all non-essential City employees, according to City officials.