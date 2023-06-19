READING, Pa. - A Juneteenth celebration was in full swing at Reading's Opportunity House on Monday. There was music, games and a history lesson.

"It's incredible, especially in this area," said Wynton Butler, branch historian for the NAACP of Reading.

Butler said he grew up in this neighborhood and nobody talked about Juneteenth. He is talking with people here about how the holiday came about and how to connect younger people to the holiday.

"For us in Reading, the fact that we're spreading this information and getting more people involved, I just think it's a great gesture and we got to do more of it," said Butler.

Butler said more emphasis has been placed on the holiday in the past few years. It became a federal holiday in June of 2021.

"We also need to know that Juneteenth was the beginning of the end of slavery," said Butler.

Opportunity House case manager Julia Vantine said the celebration is also the launch of a new life skills program. She tells us it is also an opportunity to get to know one another, relax and recharge.

"And I thought it was important for us to mark this day in history and I thought it was important to do it on the day," said Vantine.

"It doesn't matter where you're from, what ethnicity you are. At our shelter what we're trying to do is build community," said Frank Grill, director of shelter services at the Opportunity House.