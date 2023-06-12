READING, Pa. – Reading is honoring Juneteenth throughout the week.
The city his holding a flag-raising ceremony on Friday outside city hall. A community barbecue is set for Saturday at the Berks Lodge 47 on Walnut Street.
First, however, an artist brings a personal project to Reading. He calls it "The Great Barrington Project" for his hometown in Massachusetts.
The artist says he'll sit in the park this week and ask people to sit across from him and look at him. He says he wants people to reflect on how they think about others.
"The idea is really just to make eye contact and look and see each other and really think about the ways we apply stories to people and don't actually see somebody," said Delano Burrowes, an artist and writer. "We also live in a world where there's so much negativity associated with Blackness, and I want people to sit with that for a little bit."
Burrowes says he will be at City Park in Reading on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.