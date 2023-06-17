Communities across our area are coming together Saturday to honor Juneteenth.

Organizers in Reading say many events are being held ahead of Monday's holiday because Juneteenth is meant to be a day of reflection.

The city has a parade planned for 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

The route will start at 2nd and Franklin Streets.

Over in Bethlehem, Steelstacks plans to hold a Juneteenth Music Festival.

There will be plenty of R&B, Soul, Jazz and Reggae on display, along with ethnic food and goods from black-owned businesses.