READING, Pa. - Reading is marking Juneteenth with a weekend of events. The celebrations started with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Friday.
The events for the its 5th annual Juneteenth Celebration in the city will continue until Sunday.
The Juneteenth holiday is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth Reading President and Coordinator Stacey Taylor says with 65 organizations involved, this year's celebration is growing.
On Friday night at 7 p.m., there'll be an Opening Ceremony at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church about why the holiday is celebrated, while also recognizing local unsung heroes.
On Saturday, there's barbecue at the Berks Lodge #47 gardens from noon to 7 p.m. People are asked to donate non-perishable food and items for a food bank and animal shelter.
The weekend celebration will close with a service at Holy Trinity Church of God on Sunday.
Immediately following the service at Holy Trinity Church of God, there'll be a march calling for action against violence in the city and across the country.