READING, Pa. – Dozens of people enjoyed their turkey feast a week early, courtesy of the Junior League of Reading. The group held its annual Thanksgiving celebration Thursday night for the children and families served by Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
"We come in and make Thanksgiving dinner," said Daphne McCollum, president of the Junior League. "We prepare it, then we package it, and then we all eat together."
McCollum and her group hosted the Thanksgiving dinner just like they've done for the past 11 years. After a scaled-down version in 2020, McCollum says she's happy to be back in action.
"We're back in here, all in, trying to get it all going again," she said.
More than 100 kids and their families got to chow down on all the Thanksgiving essentials and then enjoy a comedy magic show.
"Hopefully to these kids, that we're giving a sense of normalcy," said Christopher Winters, president and CEO of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club. "We're giving a sense that things are returning, that they know that people are going to be here and be part of their lives."
Winters says the kids look forward to far more than just the turkey and stuffing every year.
"It's not just about the food that they bring," Winters said of the Junior League members. "They also are coming and they're interacting with the children one on one."
Organizers say the event is a night of good food and good company, and it's the kickoff to the season of giving.
"Just sitting and having a meal together," McCollum said, "it's the whole Thanksgiving meaning."