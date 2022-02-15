gavel

READING, Pa. -- A jury has been selected in a murder trial for two men in the killing Brock Neely in Reading.

Arguments for the murder trial of Armando Ortega and Eliezer Carrasquillo are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon for a shooting in 2014 that left Neely dead.

A third man, Xavier Carrasquillo, was also charged, but court documents said those charges were dismissed in November of last year.

Police said Ortega allegedly fired 15 shots during a physical altercation in an alleyway in the 200 block of South 11th Street in June of 2014. 

Neely died in the hospital.

Both Ortega and Carrasquillo are charged with murder.

