READING, Pa. -- A jury has been selected in a murder trial for two men in the killing Brock Neely in Reading.
Arguments for the murder trial of Armando Ortega and Eliezer Carrasquillo are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon for a shooting in 2014 that left Neely dead.
A third man, Xavier Carrasquillo, was also charged, but court documents said those charges were dismissed in November of last year.
Police said Ortega allegedly fired 15 shots during a physical altercation in an alleyway in the 200 block of South 11th Street in June of 2014.
Neely died in the hospital.
Both Ortega and Carrasquillo are charged with murder.