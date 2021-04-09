WYOMISSING, Pa. — A consignment sale that comes to the Reading area twice each year is back, but this time it's found a new home.
The Just Between Friends sale is set up inside the former Sears store at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.
Bargain-hunters can get gently used clothes, toys and baby items, and families can get some cash for items they no longer use or want.
The sale has made changes to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Of course, everyone is required to wear a mask," said Tracy Panase, the sale's organizer. "We've completely changed our floor plan so that we have super wide aisles. Our aisles are anywhere between 10 and 15 feet. We have sanitation stations throughout the building, and we have a virtual checkout line where people no longer have to stand shoulder to shoulder in line."
The sale is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with a ticketed half-price presale from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. More details can be found on JBF's website.