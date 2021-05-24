READING, Pa. - The shooting of a Reading fugitive last December was found to be justified by the Justice Department. 

Evelio Rivera was on the run in Delaware. 

A report outlines the use-of-force by a U-S Marshals task force searching for Rivera, who was wanted on attempted homicide charges involving an incident in Reading.

The report states that Rivera fled to Delaware with his girlfriend and her kids. It also says he took her handgun.

Rivera's family members told investigators he was bipolar and not taking his

medication. They say they were concerned for their safety.

The report describes an exchange of gunfire between Rivera and task force members outside a hotel.

Rivera died and one officer suffered significant injuries. Delaware State Police were also involved.

Rivera was on parole during the time of the shooting and had a significant criminal history involving drugs and domestic violence.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.