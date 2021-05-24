READING, Pa. - The shooting of a Reading fugitive last December was found to be justified by the Justice Department.
Evelio Rivera was on the run in Delaware.
A report outlines the use-of-force by a U-S Marshals task force searching for Rivera, who was wanted on attempted homicide charges involving an incident in Reading.
The report states that Rivera fled to Delaware with his girlfriend and her kids. It also says he took her handgun.
Rivera's family members told investigators he was bipolar and not taking his
medication. They say they were concerned for their safety.
The report describes an exchange of gunfire between Rivera and task force members outside a hotel.
Rivera died and one officer suffered significant injuries. Delaware State Police were also involved.
Rivera was on parole during the time of the shooting and had a significant criminal history involving drugs and domestic violence.