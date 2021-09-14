READING, Pa. – Investigators say one juvenile is in critical condition and another has non-life-threatening injuries after gunfire erupted in Reading Monday.
Police cars and caution tape sealed off a large portion of Reading's North 10th and Spring streets for hours, after gunfire erupted around 2:15 Monday afternoon.
"That was really close," said neighbor Leisha Reigner.
Police said a suspect opened fire, striking two male juveniles as they were walking on the 1000 block of Spring Street.
"I've been renting for over 14 years and it's quiet," Reigner said. "We don't have guns, shootings, anything like that, so it's kind of strange."
According to investigators, it appears the shooting was targeted.
Officials say both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
"Generally, around here I feel safe," Reigner said. "Now I don't."
Police could be seen taking photos and heavily focusing on the area of a silver car on the corner of North 10th and Spring streets.
A backpack laid on the sidewalk next to the vehicle.
"My son, yeah, he's 40, but I don't even want him to leave the house and take walks," Reigner said, "and I just stay in the house."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.