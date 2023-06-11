DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Douglass Township Police said officers responded to Wilcox Road shortly before midnight on Saturday for a report of two juvenile males shot while walking alongside the 1200 block of Reading Avenue.

Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek said the victims were returning home to Boyertown.

"A car at this time, unknown make and model and unknown occupants, apparently as they were driving by fired up to three shots outside of the window," said Chief Dzurek.

According to investigators, one of the victims was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the shoulder and knee. Police said both victims were taken to Reading Hospital and are expected to be ok.

"It sounds like there was an altercation at a residence in Earl Township," said Chief Dzurek.

The Douglass Township Police along with the Berks County Detectives Unit are investigating.

"Right now, we have a list of witnesses that we're interviewing and, you know, processing the evidence found at the scene," said Chief Dzurek.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglass Township Police.