READING, Pa. - People braved the heat to stand in line ahead Reading's K-Pop concert Friday night.
Dreamcatcher will perform at the Santander Arena at 7 p.m. The 7-member girl group is known for its choreography.
A fan from Seattle says he drove to Reading after watching Dreamcatcher's first show in New York. He says his group arrived outside of the arena shortly before 4a.m.
Fans tell 69 News Dreamcatcher likes to interact with fans, so they try to get as close to the stage as possible.
Another fan, Sine Acar, traveled from Denmark to catch the show. "I wasn't sure if they were going to come to Europe at a time where I could go, so I just got four months off of work and flew here, alone."
Fans say Dreamcatcher's latest album focuses on the environment and fighting for the earth.