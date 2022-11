READING, Pa. - Another K-pop concert is coming to Reading.

South Korean boy band Epex will perform at the Santander Performing Arts Center on Feb. 5, 2023.

It's the second stop on the group's first U.S. tour, part of the worldwide "Eight Apex" tour.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. online through Ticketmaster and in person at the venue box office.