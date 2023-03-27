WEST READING, Pa. - Authorities released more details about a survivor of the West Reading factory explosion.

The woman was pulled alive from the rubble overnight Friday into Saturday.

Officials say she was on the second floor when the blast happened late Friday afternoon. She was found on the lower floor.

They say she was injured, but conscious.

"We're grateful we found her, the dog found her, she called out. It was great that we found her, really," said Mayor Samantha Kaag, West Reading.

Authorities did not further comment on her condition Sunday night.