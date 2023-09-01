ALBANY TWP., Pa. – A festival in northern Berks County this Labor Day weekend aims to shine a spotlight on music and so much more.
The "Karnival of the Arts" began Thursday the Kempton Fairgrounds in Albany Township.
The festival features a bit of everything. There's live music, fire performers, food, carnival games and camping. Organizers say more than 50 artists are taking part.
"The show is an arts-first music festival designed to promote and elevate regional artists and performers to the level of some of our nationally touring bands," said Miguel Munoz, art director.
Organizers say they have triple deck stages to showcase artists during the live music.
The festival runs through Monday.