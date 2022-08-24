ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A school district in Berks County is stressing bus safety as its new school year gets underway.

The Kutztown Area School District is one of a handful of districts in eastern Pennsylvania to announce Wednesday that it has partnered with local police and BusPatrol, a company that uses technology to capture incidents involving vehicles illegally passing a bus.

It's something that happens many times each day in Pennsylvania, putting the lives of schoolchildren at risk, officials said.

The equipment added to school buses includes electronic stop arms and high-tech cameras that can capture a clear image of a violator's license plate across eight lanes of traffic, according to BusPatrol's founder and CEO, Jean Souliere, who was on hand with law enforcement and school representatives for a demonstration of the technology at an event in Allentown.

Kutztown said the program "will reduce the number of times cars ignore school bus stopping laws." Souliere backed that up with data his company has gathered.

"Ninety-eight to 96% of people who get a ticket from BusPatrol don't get a second one," Souliere said.

Those convicted of violating Pennsylvania's school bus stopping law faces a 60-day suspension of their driver's license, 5 points on their driving record, and a $250 fine. When a school bus is equipped with a side stop arm enforcement system and a school bus is passed while its red lights are flashing, the violator may receive a $300 total fine in the mail, officials said.

As part of the initiative, Kutztown is also launching an educational campaign to remind drivers to stop for school buses and to teach students how to get off and on buses safely. That includes an instructional video the district shared on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Kutztown's first day of classes was Tuesday.

Also joining the program are the Allentown, Bethlehem Area, and Northwestern Lehigh school districts in the Lehigh Valley.