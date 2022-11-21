KUTZTOWN, Pa. — One of the five people killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend was a 2002 graduate of Kutztown Area High School in Berks County.

On Monday, the school district released the following statement in response to the death of Derrick Rump:

"It is with great sadness that the Kutztown community grieves the loss of Derrick Rump. In his time at KASD, Derrick was a quiet, kind, helpful, cooperative student who loved art and music. He enjoyed the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, math, and was a student who was well thought of by his peers and teachers.

"Tragedies like this are hard to process and comprehend. Senseless violence taken against innocent bystanders and unsuspecting victims has become all too common in our society. Derrick will forever be a reminder of this for the Kutztown community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the extended Rump family in this time of loss.

"Please join us in teaching our kids the value of human life and creating a future where violence of this nature is unheard of."

At least two dozen more people were wounded in the attack.

The 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was being held Monday on charges that include five counts of murder and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

The hate crime charges would require prosecutors to prove that the suspect was motivated by bias, such as against the victims' actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.