LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The "Kate Plus 8" home in Berks County now has a new owner.
Kate Gosselin has sold the Lower Heidelberg Township house where the family filmed its TLC show, according to People Magazine.
The six-bedroom, seven-bath home, which sits on 23 acres of private land surrounded by trees and grassy fields near Wernersville, sold for close to $1.1 million.
Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, bought the house in 2008 for about the same price it sold for, according to E! Online.
The then-couple were introduced to the world on "Jon & Kate Plus 8," after the birth of their sextuplets in 2004. They already had twin daughters.
The Gosselins divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.