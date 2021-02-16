Kate Gosselin home in Lower Heidelberg

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The "Kate Plus 8" home in Berks County now has a new owner.

Kate Gosselin has sold the Lower Heidelberg Township house where the family filmed its TLC show, according to People Magazine.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath home, which sits on 23 acres of private land surrounded by trees and grassy fields near Wernersville, sold for close to $1.1 million.

Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, bought the house in 2008 for about the same price it sold for, according to E! Online.

The then-couple were introduced to the world on "Jon & Kate Plus 8," after the birth of their sextuplets in 2004. They already had twin daughters.

The Gosselins divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

