KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Kutztown Community Partnership (KCP) shared details Friday of its plans for the Strand Theatre, should it ultimately purchase the borough landmark.

The theater on North Whiteoak Street has remained closed since June, when its longtime owner, former Reading Mayor Paul Angstadt, died.

Since his death, community members have expressed their concern about the building's future and shared their optimism that it would continue operating as a theater.

In its statement Friday, KCP said Angstadt issued a letter of intent in March, expressing his interest in selling the Strand to a nonprofit organization, specifically KCP.

"However, any sale to KCP is still contingent on the approval of adequate grant funding," the nonprofit said in its statement. "Additionally, after any sale to KCP, preservation of the Strand would require further funding through operating revenue streams, additional grants, and donations, just like other non-profit projects."

The partnership announced in July that Berks County allocated $270,013 in American Rescue Plan funding for KCP's purchase and preservation of the Strand, contingent on additional grants and agreements being completed.

"If KCP ultimately purchases the Strand, it is our intention to still show movies on a regular basis," its statement continued. "We also think the space could be used by the community for events, functions, and other related purposes to benefit Kutztown. This is to be a community space, envisioned and used by the community. That said, NO specific uses of the Strand other than showing movies have been determined yet. Items such as codes, costs, staffing, etc. would also have to be evaluated before any proposed uses could be finalized."

KCP invited anyone interested in sharing ideas, volunteering, or participating in vision discussions to visit its website and complete the online contact form.