DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown to Doylestown isn't a far journey. It's as close to home as this Keith Haring art collection is going to get as it trots the globe.
"We are ecstatic to have Keith Haring's collection here in Bucks County," said Joshua Lessard, Director of Exhibitions for the Michener Art Museum.
The museum is opening an exhibit of more than a hundred unique works of the Kutztown native and hero of 1980s American art.
"I think that we were looking for a show that was going to be able to speak to our regional history, and some of our local heroes," said Lessard.
Art collectors and enthusiasts say Haring's pop art re-wrote the rulebook for contemporary art. Much of Haring's legacy lives in this collection, which is owned by his friend, Gary Cassinelli.
"He basically came to New York City, made a name for himself and got right in the center of the art world, because he had something to offer," said Cassinelli.
Once you walk in, you'll notice the exhibit pays homage to Keith Haring's hometown, including two posters, 'Farmer Couple' and 'Man With Lovebird,' both with references to Kutztown, and in the pages of these yearbooks you can see Keith Haring in action in his art class in high school.
"It's a great story to tell," said Cassinelli.
The collection was most recently on display in Napes, Florida; before that, St. Louis. Once it leaves Bucks County, it's bound for art galleries overseas.
"From here, it's going to be going to Torino, Italy, and then to Tel Aviv," said Cassinelli.
You can take in Haring's work at the Michener Art Museum through July 31st.
"He's a prime example to show young people, just go for it, it can happen," said Cassinelli.