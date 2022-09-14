A Keith Haring drawing that was found on a wall of his childhood home in Kutztown sold for much more than was expected at auction Wednesday.

The person who bought the small piece of art placed a winning bid of $143,750. It was expected to sell for as much as $50,000.

The artwork, titled "Radiant Baby," is the outline of a piece special to Haring, representing innocence, purity and goodness. It was likely painted during a visit to the home on Whiteoak Street sometime before his death in 1990.

Scott and Angela Garner have lived in the home since 2004. They found the drawing above a light switch in what was Haring's bedroom as a child.

"The thought was, 18 years ago, we would enjoy it for quite a long while, and then potentially when our son became college-age, we might take it to auction," Scott told 69 News in an interview earlier this month.

The Garners said they protected the artwork by keeping it under glass.

The piece was sold with a letter of authenticity from Allen Haring, Keith's father, along with a cubbyhole unit built by Allen Haring for his four children and two posters from various exhibitions.