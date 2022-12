KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is paying tribute to a Berks County native in the place where he grew up.

Keith Haring will have a historical marker in Kutztown.

The artist is known across the world for his iconic art style.

He was also a prolific activist who addressed public health, racism, and environmentalism.

Haring died in 1990.

His marker was one of three dozen approved by the commission.